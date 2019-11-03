Lauren Moyer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF USA FIELD HOCKEY)

The U.S women’s national field hockey team, featuring Central York High School graduate Lauren Moyer, fell just short of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The No. 13 Americans faced No. 9 India in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday in Bhubaneswar, India.

The winner of the series would earn an Olympic berth.

India rolled to a 5-1 victory in the first game on Friday. The Americans rallied to take a 4-0 lead in the second game before India scored the final goal in a 4-1 U.S. victory.

India earned the Olympic berth virtue of its 6-5 edge in total goals over the two games.

“I’m devastated,” U.S. coach Janneke Schopman said on the USA Field Hockey website. “I thought we played really, really well (Saturday) and we just weren’t lucky. In the end phase, the yellow card was harsh and it changed the game for us, but that’s hockey. I am very proud of them, as no one gave us a shot after yesterday.”

The yellow card played a role in India’s lone goal on Saturday in the fourth quarter. The goal proved to be the difference.

Moyer, a midfielder, played for the Americans but did not register any goals.

The Americans finished fifth in the 2016 Olympics.

The U.S. team trains at the Spooky Nook sports complex in Lancaster County.