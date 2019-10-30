Sports logo (Photo: Submitted)

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 2-A Consolation

South Western vs. Donegal at Lower Dauphin Middle School Courtney Pollock Field, 7:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A Consolations

Bermudian Springs vs. Fleetwood at Lower Dauphin Middle School Courtney Pollock Field, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern York vs. Newport at Lower Dauphin Middle School Kreiser-Hallman Field, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Hempfield at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 8:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Championship

York Catholic vs. Halifax at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Championship

Fairfield vs. Camp Hill at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York at Mary Washington, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

York at Mary Washington, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

York at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Mary Washington at York, 7 p.m.