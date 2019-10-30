Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Class 2-A Consolation
South Western vs. Donegal at Lower Dauphin Middle School Courtney Pollock Field, 7:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 1-A Consolations
Bermudian Springs vs. Fleetwood at Lower Dauphin Middle School Courtney Pollock Field, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern York vs. Newport at Lower Dauphin Middle School Kreiser-Hallman Field, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Hempfield at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 7 p.m.
Cedar Crest at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 8:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Championship
York Catholic vs. Halifax at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Championship
Fairfield vs. Camp Hill at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
York at Mary Washington, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
York at Mary Washington, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
York at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Mary Washington at York, 7 p.m.
