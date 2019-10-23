Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Cedar Cliff 3, Central York 1, F

District 3 Class 2-A First Round

South Western 5, Shippensburg 2, F

Manheim Central 4, Susquehannock 0, F

Berks Catholic 2, New Oxford 1, F

District 3 Class 1-A First Round

Eastern York 1, Littlestown 0, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Camp Hill 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals

Fairfield 6, Mount Calvary 0, F

Camp Hill 8, York Catholic 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic 5, Fairfield 3, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York-Adams League Championship

Dallastown 3, Central York 2, F

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

St. Mary’s (Md.) 1, York 0, F

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

St. Mary’s (Md.) 2, York 1, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

York 1, St. Mary’s (Md.) 0, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Salisbury 3, York 0, F