Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Cedar Cliff 3, Central York 1, F
District 3 Class 2-A First Round
South Western 5, Shippensburg 2, F
Manheim Central 4, Susquehannock 0, F
Berks Catholic 2, New Oxford 1, F
District 3 Class 1-A First Round
Eastern York 1, Littlestown 0, F
Bermudian Springs 4, Camp Hill 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals
Fairfield 6, Mount Calvary 0, F
Camp Hill 8, York Catholic 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
District 3 Class 1-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic 5, Fairfield 3, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
York-Adams League Championship
Dallastown 3, Central York 2, F
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
St. Mary’s (Md.) 1, York 0, F
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s (Md.) 2, York 1, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
York 1, St. Mary’s (Md.) 0, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Salisbury 3, York 0, F
