Following are the York-Adams League fall high school sports standings through events of Sunday, Oct. 20.
YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
Central
6
0
8
1
Yrk High
6
0
7
2
N. Ox.
4
2
6
3
N-east
3
3
6
3
R. Lion
2
4
5
4
S. West.
2
4
3
6
D-town
1
5
2
7
S. Grove
0
6
2
7
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-Y. Sub.
5
0
9
0
Gbg.
5
1
7
2
Susky
2
3
4
5
Dover
2
3
2
7
K-Dale
2
3
5
4
Eastern
1
4
3
6
W. York
1
4
1
8
Div. III
Division
Overall
y-Delone
6
0
6
3
L-town
5
1
6
3
Berm.
4
2
5
4
Yrk Cath.
3
3
4
5
Big.
3
3
3
6
Fairfield
2
4
2
7
Hanover
1
5
1
8
Yrk Tech
0
6
0
9
y-clinched tie for title
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Central
11
1
12
1
S. West.
10
2
14
2
D-town
8
4
13
6
S. Grove
7
5
13
5
N-east.
3
9
6
10
R. Lion
3
9
3
12
Dover
0
12
1
15
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-W. Yrk
14
0
18
1
Yrk Sub.
12
2
14
3
Susky
9
5
11
9
N Ox
8
6
10
8
Eastern
6
8
9
9
K-Dale
3
11
4
12
Gbg.
3
11
4
15
Yrk High
0
14
0
16
Div. III
Division
Overall
y-Y. Cath.
11
1
16
1
y-Delone
11
1
14
2
Hanover
6
6
11
9
Berm.
6
6
9
8
L-town
6
6
7
9
Yrk Tech
1
11
5
13
Fairfield
1
11
1
12
x-won division. y-shared division.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TENNIS
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Central
9
0
11
2
N. Ox.
7
2
12
6
D-town
7
2
11
4
S. West.
5
4
8
5
Susky
5
4
7
7
Yrk Sub.
4
5
5
8
R. Lion
4
5
4
7
N-east.
3
6
6
9
S. Grove
1
8
1
13
Dover
0
9
1
15
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-K-Dale
8
0
16
2
Gbg.
7
1
11
4
W. York
6
2
10
4
Y. Cath
5
3
5
7
Hanover
3
5
5
8
Delone
3
5
4
8
L-town
2
6
5
9
Berm
2
6
3
11
Big.
0
8
0
11
x-won division
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.