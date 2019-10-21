LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the York-Adams League fall high school sports standings through events of Sunday, Oct. 20.

YORK-ADAMS FOOTBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

Central

6

0

8

1

Yrk High

6

0

7

2

N. Ox.

4

2

6

3

N-east

3

3

6

3

R. Lion

2

4

5

4

S. West.

2

4

3

6

D-town

1

5

2

7

S. Grove

0

6

2

7

Div. II

Division

Overall

y-Y. Sub.

5

0

9

0

Gbg.

5

1

7

2

Susky

2

3

4

5

Dover

2

3

2

7

K-Dale

2

3

5

4

Eastern

1

4

3

6

W. York

1

4

1

8

Div. III

Division

Overall

y-Delone

6

0

6

3

L-town

5

1

6

3

Berm.

4

2

5

4

Yrk Cath.

3

3

4

5

Big.

3

3

3

6

Fairfield

2

4

2

7

Hanover

1

5

1

8

Yrk Tech

0

6

0

9

y-clinched tie for title

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Central

11

1

12

1

S. West.

10

2

14

2

D-town

8

4

13

6

S. Grove

7

5

13

5

N-east.

3

9

6

10

R. Lion

3

9

3

12

Dover

0

12

1

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

14

0

18

1

Yrk Sub.

12

2

14

3

Susky

9

5

11

9

N Ox

8

6

10

8

Eastern

6

8

9

9

K-Dale

3

11

4

12

Gbg.

3

11

4

15

Yrk High

0

14

0

16

Div. III

Division

Overall

y-Y. Cath.

11

1

16

1

y-Delone

11

1

14

2

Hanover

6

6

11

9

Berm.

6

6

9

8

L-town

6

6

7

9

Yrk Tech

1

11

5

13

Fairfield

1

11

1

12

x-won division. y-shared division.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TENNIS

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Central

9

0

11

2

N. Ox.

7

2

12

6

D-town

7

2

11

4

S. West.

5

4

8

5

Susky

5

4

7

7

Yrk Sub.

4

5

5

8

R. Lion

4

5

4

7

N-east.

3

6

6

9

S. Grove

1

8

1

13

Dover

0

9

1

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-K-Dale

8

0

16

2

Gbg.

7

1

11

4

W. York

6

2

10

4

Y. Cath

5

3

5

7

Hanover

3

5

5

8

Delone

3

5

4

8

L-town

2

6

5

9

Berm

2

6

3

11

Big.

0

8

0

11

x-won division