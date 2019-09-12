Following is the York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, Sept. 12. Scores will be posted when they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Hanover at Linville Hill, 6 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at York High, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 0, F
Gettysburg 5, West York 2, F
Central York 2, South Western 1, F-OT
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
York High at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0 F
Littlestown 3, Delone Catholic 1, F
York Suburban at York Country Day, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Central York 3, Manheim Central 0, F
Kennard-Dale 3, Pequea Valley 2, F
Bermudian Springs 4, Dover 1, F
York Catholic at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 11, Dover 0, F
Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams Division II Tournament at Cool Creek Golf Club, 2 p.m.
York-Adams Division III Tournament at Honey Run Golf Course: 1. York Catholic (346). 2. Delone Catholic (351). 3. Hanover (393). 4. Fairfield (412). 5 Bermudian Springs (420). 6. York Tech (425). Individual medalist: Russ McPaul, York Catholic, 80.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
York at Immaculata, 7 p.m.
