Sports logo (Photo: Submitted)

Following is the York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, Sept. 12. Scores will be posted when they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Hanover at Linville Hill, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York High, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 0, F

Gettysburg 5, West York 2, F

Central York 2, South Western 1, F-OT

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

York High at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0 F

Littlestown 3, Delone Catholic 1, F

York Suburban at York Country Day, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Bermudian Springs, 5 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

Central York 3, Manheim Central 0, F

Kennard-Dale 3, Pequea Valley 2, F

Bermudian Springs 4, Dover 1, F

York Catholic at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Lancaster Mennonite, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 11, Dover 0, F

Dallastown 4, Spring Grove 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams Division II Tournament at Cool Creek Golf Club, 2 p.m.

York-Adams Division III Tournament at Honey Run Golf Course: 1. York Catholic (346). 2. Delone Catholic (351). 3. Hanover (393). 4. Fairfield (412). 5 Bermudian Springs (420). 6. York Tech (425). Individual medalist: Russ McPaul, York Catholic, 80.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

York at Immaculata, 7 p.m.