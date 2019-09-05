Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Dover at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Kutztown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Dallastown at South Western, 4 p.m.
Dover at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York High, 4:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.
West York at Dover, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York High at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
York High at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Delone Catholic, York Suburban at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic, New Oxford, Spring Grove, Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
West York, Dover, Dallastown at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.
York Tech, Susquehannock, Littlestown, Central York at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
South Western, Eastern York, Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 4 p.m.
West York at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Mont Alto, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Penn State York at PSUAC Invitational (White Course).
