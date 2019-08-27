Story Highlights Phil Myers claimed his fourth York City-County men's singles title on Tuesday.

Myers topped Peter Landis in the final, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Myers had won three straight titles and appeared in eight straight finals.

Buy Photo Phil Myers returns the ball to Peter Landis during the York City-County men's singles tennis title match, Monday, August 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Twice within the past week, Phil Myers and Peter Landis walked off a Wisehaven Tennis Center court without a winner having been declared in their match.

Rain drove them inside on one occasion and the two ran out of daylight on the other occasion.

Myers and Landis took to the court again on Tuesday afternoon to determine which man would become the 2019 York City-County men's singles champion.

They began the day tied at one set apiece, and after a hard-fought deciding set that consumed almost an hour, Myers was again the City-County champion.

The 30-year-old York High and York College graduate added to his lengthy local legacy with a 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4 victory. The City-County title is Myers' third straight and fourth overall. He's played in eight straight finals.

"When I started playing in this tournament in 2005, I don't think I saw myself here," Myers said. "It's a great feeling. I feel we both played high-intensity tennis today."

Buy Photo Peter Landis returns the ball to Phil Myers during the York City-County men's singles tennis title match, Monday, August 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pivotal game: Myers and Landis pointed to the fifth game of the final set as a key to the outcome. Myers, serving at 2-2, saved two break points before holding serve to go up 3-2.

'"At two-all, to lose that (service) break, that was a big game changer," said Landis, a recent graduate of Millersville University. "I haven't played a match like that since college.The difference was he put away his volleys and I did not."

Myers said winning the fifth game of the last set was crucial because he didn't want to fall behind.

"He (Landis) is a tough player, and if I lost that game and fell behind, I'm not sure what would have happened," said Myers, who is also the City-County tournament director.

Closing it out: After Myers held serve, Landis did the same in the sixth game for 3-3.

Myers won his next service game for a 4-3 lead and then used a service break for a 5-3 advantage.

Landis, a Red Land High School graduate, stayed alive by breaking Myers, but the latter then used a final service break to close out the match and the 99th City-County tournament. The 2019 event finished nearly full two weeks after its scheduled closing date of Aug. 14.

"It's been quite a week with the weather," Myers said. "Some years, it's hot, and other years, it rains a lot."

The men's singles portion of the tournament ended the same way the past two did, but only after Myers turned back a stiff challenge from his younger challenger.

"It was a good match," Landis said. "Phil was great competition."

A Landis family tradition: Playing in the City-County event is a Landis family tradition.

Peter's grandfather, Gil, won four men's singles crowns, and his aunt, Justine "Bam" Landis, captured four women's singles crowns.

