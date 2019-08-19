Buy Photo Golf Logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

It took five playoff holes, but Jeff Frazier emerged as the central Pennsylvania mid-amateur golf champion on Sunday.

The 18-hole, stroke-play event was held at Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville and was open to players 25 years and older who belonged to the York County, Lancaster County, Berks County and Harrisburg District amateur golf associations. It was the first year that the four associations held a single mid-amateur event.

The event was organized by the York County Amateur Golf Association.

Frazier, of Carlisle Country Club, finished regulation at 1-under-par 69, as did Derek McCarty of the Highlands of Donegal and Don Dimoff of Royal Manchester.

McCarty was eliminated after three playoff holes before Frazier finally topped Dimoff on the fifth playoff hole.

Raymond Sheedy was alone in fourth place with an even-par 70, followed by Shane Henry of Briarwood East at 71. Cool Creek's John Lowder was next at 72.

There was a six-way tie at 73 among Craig Kliewer of Meadia Heights, Chris Fieger of Fox Chase, Brett Berkheimer of the YCAGA Players Club, Scott Knouse of Royal Manchester, T.J. Ostrom of the YCAGA Players Club and Steve Goodley of Royal Manchester.

Tying for the net title at 69 were Lowder, McCarty, Henry and Leon Nolt of Crossgates. Dimoff, Frazier and Sheedy were next at 70.

The next YCAGA event this season is the Champion of Champions on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Valley Green.

That will be followed by the War of the Roses match-play event pitting York County's top amateurs against Lancaster County's top amateurs on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at Lancaster Country Club. LCC held the U.S. Women's Open in 2015 and will play host to that event again in 2024.

It's been announced that Knouse will captain the York team for that event.

