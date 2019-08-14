CLOSE The 41st Annual White Rose Run through York City, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. York Dispatch

Story Highlights The York White Rose Run is set for Saturday, Sept. 28.

The downtown event has been a local tradition for more than 40 years.

Registration for the five-mile race currently costs $27.50.

Buy Photo A runner competes in the York White Rose Run in 2018. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York area's oldest running event, the York White Rose Run, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 8 a.m.

The race will start at the White Rose Bar & Grill, 48 N. Beaver St.

Registration for the five-mile race costs $27.50 ($25 race fee, plus $2.50 signup fee). The race fee increases to $30 after Sept. 13.

Runners and volunteers may register at runsignup.com/Race/PA/York/YorkWhiteRoseRun. A packet pickup and registration event will be hosted by the White Rose Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sept. 27. Special pasta menu selections and a featured drink will be available. Additional race information is available at yorkroadrunners.com/.

The event is managed and organized by the York Road Runners Club. It's been run on the streets of York City for 41 years. The five-mile course starts on Beaver Street near the York Central Market House, meanders throughout York City, climbs the hill to Farquhar Park and finishes straight and fast down Beaver Street to the White Rose Bar & Grill.

This race is geared to participants of all abilities and experience levels. Runners, who may purchase a special tech shirt, also enjoy a post-race party complete with food, drink and a band.

Prize money ($250, $200, $150, $100, $50) will be awarded to the top five male and female finishers. Age group cap awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group. Masters awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers 40 and over, and the winner of the Stroller Division will also be presented with an award.

Teams (of five or more) may compete for a traveling trophy and free entry into next year's race. The team with the most runners will be recognized at the post-race ceremony.

The race will be started by the York Revolution's Cannonball Charlie. The Revs' mascot, Downtown, will greet participants at the finish line. Bagpiper Rodney Yeaple will perform at the top of Farquhar Park and the YWCA's Temple Guard drum line will entertain racers on the course and at the finish line.

This year's York White Rose Run will support Not One More — York Chapter, a nonprofit committed to providing awareness, education and support to those affected by drug abuse and addiction. Donations may be made to the organization during online registration and the York Road Runners Club will donate a portion of the race proceeds to the charity.