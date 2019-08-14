Story Highlights Isaiah Logue won the Pennsylvania Open on Wednesday at Waynesborough CC.

Isaiah Logue (Photo: Andrew Snyder, Liberty University)

A former two-time winner of the York County Amateur title is now the Pennsylvania Open golf champion.

Isaiah Logue, who won the York County Amateur in 2013 and 2014, won the 103rd annual Pennsylvania Open on Wednesday at Waynesborough Country Club in Chester County.

The 23-year-old Logue, who earned $8,000 for his triumph, finished with an 8-under-par 205 total to capture a three-shot triumph. He had rounds of 70, 68 and 67 on the par-71 layout. He played bogey-free golf on Wednesday, going 4-under par over his last 13 holes. His last birdie came when he jarred a 30-yard flop shot on the 435-yard 13th hole to tie for the lead at 8-under. He parred in after that while the other contenders faltered.

“I was just looking to salvage bogey there,” Logue said of his flop shot on the Pennsylvania Golf Association website. “Thankfully we had some rain this morning, so the area I landed the ball in was pretty soft, and after I hit the shot, I knew it was going to be pretty good.”

The $8,000 check is the largest of Logue's budding pro career, which has included action on a Georgia mini-tour.

It is also Logue's second Pennsylvania Golf Association championship. He won the Pennsylvania Amateur in 2015 at Country Club of Scranton and is now the seventh player to win both the Pennsylvania Open and Pennsylvania Amateur.

Bangor's Brian Bergstol was second at 208, while Lancaster's J.D. Dornes and Malvern's Cole Willcox tied for third at 209.

“It feels incredible,” Logue said on the Pennsylvania Golf Association website. “It was hard fought all the way through. Brian played very well. Props to him for not just handing it over.”

Logue starred in high school in the York-Adams League, winning two PIAA Class 2-A state championships for Fairfield High School. He then went on to excel for Liberty University at the NCAA Division I level.

