West York's Trinity Thomas enjoyed a strong performance over the weekend at the United States Gymnastics Championships at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas, who developed her abilities at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster County, earned three top-10 individual finishes, including one top-five finish. She also earned a berth on the U.S Women's Gymnastics National Senior Team for a fourth-straight year.

The 18-year-old rising sophomore at the University of Florida enjoyed her best performance on the uneven bars, where she finished fourth with 28.45 points.

Thomas also took ninth in the all-around competition (108.75) and 10th on the balance beam (27.05). She added a 15th-place finish on the floor exercise (25.3 points). She totaled 27.95 points on the vault.

In the 2018 national meet, Thomas was fourth on the uneven bars, sixth on the balance beam and eighth in the all-around.

In addition, Thomas received the 2019 Sportswoman of the Year honor, one of U.S. Gymnastics' four annual awards.

Thomas is just the fifth athlete to earn a U.S. Senior National Team spot after competing earlier that year at the NCAA Championships.

A part of the Team USA Champions Series, the U.S. Championships determines the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team. The U.S. Championships are also part of the selection process for the U.S. team for the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October.

Thomas is coming off an outstanding collegiate debut season with the Gators, including All-America recognition in multiple events. She was also the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

Wrightsville's Fatta shines in junior event: Another York County athlete, Wrightsville's Addison Fatta, excelled in the U.S. Gymnastics Junior Championships, which were also held in Kansas City.

The 14-year-old Fatta, who also trains at Prestige, tied for sixth on the vault (28.650) and took ninth on the bars (26.200). Fatta was 13th in the all-around at 103.550. Her other performances were tied for 25th on the floor (24.650) and 27th on the beam (23.750).

Biles shines again: The national meet was again dominated by superstar Simone Biles.

The 2016 Olympic champion, 22, completed her triple-twisting double-flip (aka "the triple-double") in her floor exercise routine Sunday. She became the first woman to complete the triple-double in competition.

The triple-double served as the exclamation point on her sixth all-around national championship. Her two-day total of 118.500 was nearly five points clear of 16-year-old Sunisa Lee in second and more almost seven points ahead of third-place finisher Grace McCallum.

In individual competition, Biles won the vault, beam and floor, while taking third on the bars.

Lee and 2017 world champion Morgan Hurd were the only women in the field to place ahead of Biles on any event, finishing one-two on bars, solidifying their chances of joining Biles at world championships.

