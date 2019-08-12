Buy Photo Dagney Markle, seen here in a file photo, has advanced to the women's singles semifinals of the 99th Marion Brown York City-County Tennis Championships. She is the defending champion. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Three of the top four seeds have advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals of the 99th Marion Brown York City-County Tennis Championships.

No. 1 seed Phil Myers, No. 2 seed Peter Landis and No. 3 seed Nathan Gambino are in the quarterfinals. Myers is the two-time defending champion. He's searching for his fourth City-Crown crown.

The No. 4 seed, Jason Phillips, was upset by Luke Senft in the round of 16 in three sets.

The men's quarterfinal pairings, set for Monday evening, feature Myers vs. Ryan Keffer, Senft vs. Mikesh Desai, Gambino vs. Adam Hack and Landis vs. Augie Citrone.

The men's singles semifinals are set for Tuesday evening, with the championship match at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Wisehaven Tennis Center.

The women's singles semifinals are down to the semifinals. No. 1 seed Katie Wagner will face Beth Rickard and No. 2 seed Dagney Markle will take on Lauren Duffy. The semifinals are set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the finals scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, again at Wisehaven. Wagner is a two-time women's singles champion (2015 and 2017), while Markle is the defending champion.

Desai and Hack won the men's doubles crown over Gambino and Kevin Tran, 6-4, 6-3.

Amy Ankeny and Elizabeth Ionescu won the women's doubles title over Lauren Duffy and Rickard, 6-0, 6-3.

Myers and Jenni Goodling won the mixed doubles championship over Duffy and Gambino, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

