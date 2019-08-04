Story Highlights Central York grad Lauren Moyer has four goals in four games at the Pan Am Games.

Moyer has helped the United States to four-straight wins at the event.

Team USA will face Chile in the semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is getting to be a habit.

For the fourth-straight game, Central York High School graduate Lauren Moyer has scored a goal for the United States Women's National Field Hockey Team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

For the fourth-straight game, Team USA has come away with a victory.

Moyer, a midfielder, scored the opening goal of the game to help the Americans to a 9-0 triumph over Cuba in a quarterfinal contest on Sunday.

The midfielder now has eight goals as a member of the national team in 67 appearances.

The U.S. team now advances to a semifinal battle at 6:15 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday against Chile.

In pool-play action on Wednesday, the 13th-ranked U.S. team rallied from a 2-0 hole with four fourth-quarter goals to beat No. 15 Chile, 4-2. That scoring surge included a Moyer goal.

The Americans followed that victory with another win on Friday over Peru, 8-0. That triumph gave the U.S. team a first-place finish in Pool B with a 3-0 record. Moyer also scored a goal in that game.

Chile, meanwhile, won its quarterfinal match over No. 25 Uruguay, 5-0.

Tuesday's other semifinal will pit No. 3 Argentina vs. No. 18 Canada. Argentina routed No. 38 Peru in its quarterfinal, 21-0. Canada beat No. 30 Mexico, 9-0, in the other quarterfinal.

The semifinal winners will meet at 6:15 p.m. Friday for the gold medal. The Pan Am champion will also earn a berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans are hoping to make a return trip to the Olympics after finishing fifth at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Even if the U.S. team doesn’t win the Pan Am Games, they can still reach the 2020 Olympics. At the end of October or the beginning of November, the Americans could still get invited to an Olympic qualifying event. The entrants to that event will be based on how other continental qualifiers perform and team rankings.

The Pan Am event is considered the biggest stage for the sport of field hockey in the Americas.

The U.S. team, which trains at the nearby Spooky Nook Complex in Lancaster County, has a definite Pennsylvania flavor, with 10 of the 16 players coming from the state.

