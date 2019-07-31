Justin Ress (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Justin Ress, a member of the United States National Swimming Team, will soon make an appearance in York.

The YMCA of York and York County is set to collaborate with the Swim York City Foundation for a swimming event featuring Ress at the Graham Aquatic Center in York.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 4 p.m.

Ress finished sixth in the 50-meter backstroke at the 2017 World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

All children in attendance at the YMCA event will have the opportunity to get in the pool. There will be volunteers to assist those who are new to the water. Spectators are also welcome.

Ress will be on the Graham Aquatic Center deck educating York City students about water safety and swimming, as well as racing a few York City students.

The event is free for all participants, families and friends. Attendees are asked to bring appropriate pool attire, such as bathing suits and swimming trunks.

The purpose of the program is to promote swimming and swimming safety to the youth in the York community. This event is aimed toward a child-focused water safety campaign, which strives to give every child in America a chance to learn to swim.

To register or for more information, email Melanie Hinson at swimyorkcity@icloud.com or visit www.facebook.com/YorkCoYMCA/.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.