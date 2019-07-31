Story Highlights Central York graduate Lauren Moyer has scored two goals in two Pan Am Games.

Central York High School graduate Lauren Moyer, left, is shown here in a file photo for the United States Women's National Field Hockey Team. Moyer has scored two goals in two games at the Pan Am Games this week, helping the U.S. team to a 2-0 start. (Photo: Mark Palczewski)

Two games, two wins and two goals.

In brief, that’s how Central York High School graduate Lauren Moyer has fared thus far with the United States Women’s National Field Hockey Team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Moyer scored her second goal in two games at the event to help the No. 13 U.S. team storm back for a 4-2 triumph over No. 15 Chile on Wednesday afternoon.

The Americans are now 2-0 in Pool B action at the Pan Am Games. They lead the pool, ahead of Chile and Mexico, which are each 1-1. Host Peru is 0-2.

In Wednesday’s contest, the U.S. women fell behind 2-0 before erupting for four fourth-period goals. Moyer’s score tied the game at 2-2.

Moyer, who was an All-American for the University of North Carolina, also scored in Monday’s 5-0 pounding of Mexico. The midfielder now has six goals as a member of the national team in 65 appearances.

Lauren Moyer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF TEAMUSA.ORG)

Wednesday’s victory gave the U.S. team an outstanding chance to win the pool. The Americans’ only remaining pool-play match is 1 p.m. Friday vs. No. 38 Peru, which has lost its two Pan Am Games (to No. 30 Mexico and Chile) by a combined 17-0 score.

The Pan Am event is considered the biggest stage for the sport of field hockey in the Americas. The winner of the Pan Am gold medal will earn an automatic berth into the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Americans are hoping to make a return trip to the Olympics after finishing fifth at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Argentina, the third-ranked team in the world, is considered by most the favorite in Lima. The U.S. team is the next highest-ranked team in Lima. The other teams at the Pan Am Games are No. 18 Canada, No. 25 Uruguay and No. 63 Cuba. Argentina, Canada, Uruguay and Cuba are in Group A.

The U.S. team, which trains at the nearby Spooky Nook Complex in Lancaster County, has a definite Pennsylvania flavor, with 10 of the 16 players coming from the state.

Even if the U.S. team doesn’t win the Pan Am Games, they can still reach the 2020 Olympics. At the end of October or the beginning of November, the Americans could still get invited to an Olympic qualifying event. The entrants to that event will be based on how other continental qualifiers perform and team rankings.

