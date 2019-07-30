Story Highlights The PBA Bowlers Supply/Storm Products Open is set for Colony Park Lanes North.

The event is Saturday and Sunday. Thomas Coco Jr. looks to defend his title.

Brad Angelo, winner of two PBA national titles, will be in the field.

Brad Angelo, winner of two Professional Bowlers Association national titles, will be in York this weekend competing in the PBA Bowlers Supply/Storm Products Open at Colony Park Lanes North.

After finishing second twice in the past three years in the tournament, Angelo, a 49-year-old right-hander, undoubtedly would like to step into the winner's circle.

Angelo lost to Thomas Coco Jr. of West Harrison, New York, in 2016, and Darren Andretta of Mantagh, New York, in 2018.

Angelo, who operates a bowling center in Lockport, New York, will look for his fourth PBA regional title. To earn a title, however, he'll need to beat a field that includes former Bowlers Supply/Storm Products Open champs Coco Jr., Rick Graham of Lancaster and Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, New York.

A practice session for the PBA players will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday and the pro-am event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Anyone interested in entering the pro-am should contact Colony Park Lanes North.

Eight-game qualifying sessions are set for 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The top 16 players advance to match play, which begins at 8 a.m. Sunday. The match-play format will reduce field until just two bowlers are left to face off for the championship.

First place is projected to pay $2,500. All the sessions on Saturday and Sunday are free and open to the public.

