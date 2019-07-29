Lauren Moyer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF USA FIELD HOCKEY)

Central York High School graduate Lauren Moyer scored a goal on Monday to help the U.S. women's field hockey team to 5-0 pounding of Mexico at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The event is considered the biggest stage for the sport in the Americas.

It was the opening game of the tournament for the Americans, who came in ranked No. 13 in the world. The Mexicans came in ranked No. 30.

The winner of the Pan Am Games will earn an automatic berth into the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Moyer scored the third goal of the match for the U.S. side. It was her fifth goal as a member of the national team. She has now made 64 appearances for Team USA.

The U.S. team will next face No. 15 Chile at 1 p.m. (Eastern time) on Wednesday.

Argentina, the third-ranked team in the world, is the likely favorite in Lima. The U.S. team is the next highest-ranked team at the Pan Am Games. The other teams at the Pan Am Games are Chile, No. 18 Canada, No. 25 Uruguay, Mexico, No. 38 Peru and No. 63 Cuba.

The U.S. team, which trains at the nearby Spooky Nook Complex in Lancaster County, is in Pool B at the Pan Am Games with Chile, Mexico and Peru. The Americans will take on Peru at 1 p.m. Friday. Pool A includes Argentina, Canada, Uruguay and Cuba.

The American team in Lima has a definite Pennsylvania flavor, with 10 of the 16 players coming from the state.

The Americans are hoping to make a return trip to the Olympics, after finishing fifth at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Even if the U.S. team doesn’t win the Pan Am Games, they can still reach the 2020 Olympics. At the end of October or the beginning of November, the Americans could still get invited to an Olympic qualifying event. The entrants to that event will be based on how other continental qualifiers perform and team rankings.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.