York-Adams bowlers collect top-20 finishes at state championships in Erie
BARRY SPARKS, 717-505-5403/@ydsports
Published 5:08 p.m. ET July 25, 2019
Bowlers from the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress turned in several top-20 finishes at the Pennsylvania State USBC Open Championships held in Erie.
Steve Haas and Greg Bruff teamed for an eighth-place finish in the scratch doubles competition, while Dianne and Rich Sanders tallied an 11th-place finish in the handicap doubles division.
William Troxell garnered seventh place in handicap singles. Haas captured sixth in the scratch singles category, while Scott Schnur Jr. settled into 15th place.
Schnur added a 10th-place finish in all-events scratch. Troxell tallied 15th place in the all-events handicap competition.
