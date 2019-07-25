CLOSE Spring Grove honors Olympic athlete Hali Flickinger on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

Story Highlights Hali Flickinger won a silver medal at the World Swimming Championships Thursday.

The Spring Grove High School graduate was second in the 200-meter butterfly.

Flickinger finished in 2:06.95. Hungary's Boglarka Kapas won in 2:06.78.

Spring Grove High School graduate Hali Flickinger, left, holds her silver medal after finishing second in the 200-meter butterfly at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Hungary's Boglarka Kapas, center, kisses her gold medal. Bronze medalist Katie Drabot is at right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

Hali Flickinger splashed her way to a silver medal at the World Swimming Championships on Thursday in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Spring Grove High School graduate finished second in the 200-meter butterfly final. She missed the gold medal by a fraction of a second.

Flickinger finished in 2 minutes, 6.95 seconds. Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas won the event in 2:06.78. Another American, Katie Drabot, was third in 2:07.04.

Kapas came on late to overtake both Flickinger and Drabot down the stretch to earn the gold.

More: Spring Grove High School grad Hali Flickinger may be poised to win world swimming title

That was Flickinger's best-ever World Championship finish. She was ninth in the 200 fly at the 2017 World Championships. At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she took seventh in the same event.

American Hali Flickinger swims in the women's 200m butterfly final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Photo: Mark Schiefelbein, AP)

The 25-year-old former York YMCA standout had entered the event as the No. 1 seed after posting a time of 2:06.25 in her semifinal heat. The former University of Georgia star was even faster in her preliminary race, finishing in 2:05.96.

Drabot entered as the No. 2 seed at 2:06.59, while Kapas was the No. 3 seed at 2:07.33.

Kapas' title is the first-ever Hungarian medal in the women's 200 fly.

The Flickinger-Drabot silver-bronze finish is the first time two Americans got world medals in the women's 200 fly since 1978.

Flickinger's World Championship performance should make her a solid medal contender for the 2020 Summer Olympics, set for Toyko.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Check back later for an updated story.