Spring Grove honors Olympic athlete Hali Flickinger on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

Hali Flickinger splashed her way to a silver medal at the World Swimming Championships on Thursday in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Spring Grove High School graduate finished second in the 200-meter butterfly final. She missed the gold medal by a fraction of a second.

Flickinger finished in 2 minutes, 6.95 seconds. Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas won the event in 2:06.78. Another American, Katie Drabot, was third in 2:07.04.

Kapas came on late to overtake both Flickinger and Drabot down the stretch to earn the gold.

That was Flickinger's best-ever World Championship finish. She was ninth in the 200 fly at the 2017 World Championships. At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she took seventh in the same event.

The 25-year-old former York YMCA standout had entered the event as the No. 1 seed after posting a time of 2:06.25 in her semifinal heat. The former University of Georgia star was even faster in her preliminary race, finishing in 2:05.96.

Drabot entered as the No. 2 seed at 2:06.59, while Kapas was the No. 3 seed at 2:07.33.

Kapas' title is the first-ever Hungarian medal in the women's 200 fly.

The Flickinger-Drabot silver-bronze finish is the first time two Americans got world medals in the women's 200 fly since 1978.

Flickinger's World Championship performance should make her a solid medal contender for the 2020 Summer Olympics, set for Toyko.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Check back later for an updated story.

