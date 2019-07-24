Buy Photo Andrew Roberts tees off on the 11th hole during the York County Junior Golf Association George Barton Match Play Championships at Grandview Golf Club, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

All season long, Andrew Roberts was the dominant player on the York County Junior Golf Association Tour.

Roberts won three of the five events he participated in and also finished first in the season-long points standings in the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division.

That earned Roberts the No. 1 seed for the George Barton Match Play Championships held at Grandview Golf Club near Dover.

The Susquehannock High School rising senior more than lived up to that seeding, capturing the crown with a 4&2 victory over Littlestown's Devin Peart in the final on Wednesday afternoon.

In the girls' final, Taylor Hicks also won by a 4&2 score, downing Lillian McNally. Hicks will be an eighth grader in the Dallastown Area School District this fall.

None of Roberts' matches in the Barton event went past the 16th hole. He got a first-round bye, followed by a pair of 3&2 wins before his 4&2 verdict over Peart. Roberts beat No. 5 seed Trevor Snyder in the semifinals on Wednesday morning.

Peart, meanwhile, had been rolling before falling to Roberts in the final. Peart earned his first YCJGA victory of the season at Cool Creek in Wrightsville on Monday before earning 5&4 and 3&2 wins on Tuesday in the Barton first round and quarterfinals. Then on Wednesday morning, Peart rolled to a 6&5 win over No. 11 seed Nick Hooper in the Barton semifinals.

Buy Photo Taylor Hicks tees off on the 10th during the York County Junior Golf Association George Barton Match Play Championships at Grandview Golf Club, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Girls' event: In the girls' event, Hicks and McNally had battled all season long in the YCJGA points race.

McNally's first-place finish Monday at Cool Creek earned her the girls' season points title by one point over Hicks, 95-94.

Both Hicks and McNally won three YCJGA titles during the six-tournament regular-season. Both also rolled to 7&6 wins in Wednesday morning's semifinals. No. 1 seed McNally beat No. 4 seed Damon Paige, while No. 2 seed Hicks defeated No. 3 seed Ellie Fritsch.

The YCJGA season continues Monday with a nonpoints event at Honey Run near West York before the season-ending War of the Roses match-play battle vs. Lancaster County at Hanover Country Club in Abbottstown on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.