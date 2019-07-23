The top two boys' seeds have advanced to the semifinals of the George Barton Match Play Championships.
No. 1 seed Andrew Roberts and No. 2 seed Devin Peart each moved on Tuesday in the York County Junior Golf Association event at Grandview Golf Club near Dover.
Also advancing to the semifinals were No. 5 seed Trevor Snyder and No. 11 seed Nick Hooper.
Roberts had a bye in the first round and earned a 3&2 win in the quarterfinals. Peart captured wins by 5&4 and 3&2 scores.
Snyder downed No. 4 seed Michael DeRose in the quarterfinals in 19 holes. Also in the quarterfinals, Hooper defeated No. 3 seed Alex Gekas, 4&2. Hooper downed No. 6 seed Noah Keener in the first round, 2-up
The semifinals are slated for Wednesday morning, followed by the championship match on Wednesday afternoon. The semifinal match-ups will pit Roberts vs. Snyder and Peart vs. Hooper.
The girls' tournament starts on Wednesday morning. The semifinal pairings are No. 1 seed Lillian McNally vs. No. 4 seed Damon Paige, and No. 2 seed Taylor Hicks vs. No. 3 seed Ellie Fritsch.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
