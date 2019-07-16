bowling logo (Photo: pexels.com)

York County women bowlers made a strong showing at the 81st annual United States Bowling Congress Pennsylvania Women's Championship held recently in Pittsburgh.

Kristen Gessner and Melissa Myers of Hanover teamed to finish second in the scratch doubles category. They tallied 1,303 pins, just 26 behind the winning duo of Kaitlyn Smith and Haley Landis of Reading. Brenda Danfelt and Jackie Jameson of York captured ninth place with 1,231 pins.

In the singles scratch division, Jameson rolled a 649 to finish ninth.

Lisa Glenn of York took 14th in the all-events handicap division with a 2,096 score. In the all-events scratch competition, Jameson captured 10th place with an 1,882 total, while Gessner placed 11th with an 1,883 total.

