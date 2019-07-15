Story Highlights Andrew Roberts has three York County Junior Golf Association titles in 2019.

Roberts picked up his most recent Boys' 15-18 Blue Division win on Monday.

Roberts' two-shot victory came at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown.

Taylor Hicks also picked up her third Girls' Red Division triumph of 2019.

Buy Photo Andrew Roberts, seen here in a file photo, won the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division on Monday during a York County Junior Golf Association stop at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown. Roberts fired a 5-over-par 77 for his third win of the season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Susquehannock High School's Andrew Roberts continued his strong season on the York County Junior Golf Association Tour on Monday.

Roberts earned his third win of the season in the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division, carding a 5-over-par 77 at The Bridges Golf Club near Abbottstown.

Finishing two shots back at 79 was Littlestown's Devin Peart. Finishing third with an 83 was Central's Jun Lee.

Roberts leads the season-long YCJGA Boys' 15-18 Blue Division standings with 74 points, 17 ahead of second-place Alex Gekas.

Taylor Hicks also picked up her third win of the YCJGA season in the Girls' Red Division with an 83. Lillian McNally took second at 90. Ellie Fritsch was third at 100. Hicks leads the Red Division standings at 85 points, while McNally is second with 80.

In the Boys' 15-18 White Division, Zach Wilcox picked up his first win of the season by defeating Josh Behles on the second playoff hole. Both shot 81s. Taking third, one shot back was Nick Fowler. Maureese Jones lead the White Division standings with 69 points, while Caden Blanchette is second at 53.

There was also a playoff in the Boys' 14-and-Under Green Division. It took Athen Sachar one extra hole to defeat Colin Vineberg. Both shot 81s. Taking third was Jesse Strine at 85. Sachar leads the Green Division with 70 points, while Strine is second with 60 points.

In the Nine-Hole Division, Elliott Evans picked up his third win of the season by carding a 43. Taking second at 45 was Callahan Harrell. Preston Goshorn was third at 47. Evans leads the Nine-Hole Division standings with 87 points. Ryan Hilyard is second with 55 points.

Next Monday, July 22, the final YCJGA points event will be at Cool Creek Golf Club in Wrightsville.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23 and July 24, the George Barton Match Play Championship will be held at Grandview Golf Club.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.