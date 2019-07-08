Buy Photo Golf Logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Clair Stough Jr. picked up his first Briarwood Golf Club championship by taking the West Course senior crown recently.

Stough, Sam Berryman and Keith Hill each shot 70s. On the first sudden-death playoff hole, Stough and Berryman both registered birdies, knocking out Hill, who had a par.

Stough closed out Berryman on the second playoff hole by sticking his approach shot to a foot and a half and making birdie.

Hill had the top net score in 50-60 age division at 64. The other net winners were Dave Fry in the 61-69 division with a 61 and Al Hugnagel in the 70-and-over division with a 67.

OTHER LOCAL GOLF NOTE

Junior event washed out: The York County Junior Golf Association event set for Hanover Country Club on Monday was rained out.

The event will not be rescheduled.