Jun Lee picked up his first York County Junior Golf Association victory of the season on Monday at Hickory Heights Golf Course near Spring Grove.

Lee fired a 3-over-par 74 to win the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division in the fourth event of the 2019 YCJGA tour.

Taking second with a 79 was Russell McPaul. Alex Gekas finished third, shooting an 80.

For the fourth consecutive week, Maureese Jones stayed in the top three of the Boys' 15-18 White Division by taking first place at 79. Taking second on a match of cards was Billy Lindoerfer. Third went to Noah Keener. Lindoerfer and Keener both shot 80s.

Lillian McNally picked up her second win in the Girls' Red Division over Taylor Hicks. McNally shot a 90, while Hicks had a 91.

Colin Vineberg captured his second Boys' 10-14 Green Division title of the season by shooting a 76. Taking second was Athen Sacher at 79. Noah Shultz was third at 84.

Ryan Hilyard picked up his first win of the season in the Nine-Hole Division at 45. Taking second was Lydia Powers at 48. Adler Stein was third at 50.