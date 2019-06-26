. (Photo: .)

The Erie BayHawks are dealing with a different kind of flagrant foul.

The NBA G-League team, affiliated with the New Orleans Pelicans, was forced out of its office at 110 E. Eighth St. after 10 skunks were discovered living underneath the building, team President Matt Bresee said.

Eight BayHawks employees, including Bresee, are working out of a suite at Erie Insurance Arena while maintenance crews clean and fumigate the East Eighth Street building. Most of the employees are sales staff.

Bresee said a private pest control company removed the skunks last week. The BayHawks' office is located across the street from the downtown arena.

"It's all somewhat comical, although I wouldn't wish it on anybody," Bresee said.

"Last summer, we had a couple issues with bad odor. We brought in a wildlife person to scope it out, but they didn't discover anything," Bresee said. "But a couple of weeks ago, the smell began to return gradually."

Bresee said that by June 19, "it was the worst it's ever been. The odor was so bad we weren't able to work in the office. There were 10 skunks they ended up trapping, living underneath our office."

Computers and other equipment were moved to the arena suite on Monday, Bresee said. The team hopes to be back at its offices within a week or so.

"When you work in sports, you can write a book about the adventures and the unusual things that happen at times," Bresee said. "The staff is taking it in stride. We're seeing it as team bonding right now, and working through it."