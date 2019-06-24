Buy Photo Alex Gekas, seen here in a file photo, shot a 77 on Monday at Out Door Country Club. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Alex Gekas shot a 5-over-par 77 on Monday to win the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division in the York County Junior Golf Association Mid-Summer Classic at Out Door Country Club.

It was a double-points event on the YCJGA circuit.

It was Gekas' first title of the YCJGA season. Finishing second behind Gekas, one stroke back, was Devin Peart. Rounding out the top three was Owen Brown with an 81.

Noah Keener took first in the Boys' 15-18 White Division at 77. There was a three-way tie for second at 84 among Billy Lindoerfer, Maureese Jones and Zach Wilcox. On a match of cards, Lindoerfer took second and Jones was third.

The Boys' 14-and-Under Green Division had its first repeat winner. Athen Sacher took first by shooting an 84. Jesse Strine finished two shots back. Third went to Mason Tucker at 88.

The Girls' 18-and-Under Division also featured a repeat winner. Taylor Hicks picked up her second win of the season with a 91. Finishing second was Lillian McNally, nine shots back. Rounding out the top three was Paige Damon at 112.

In the Nine-Hole A Division, Olivia Kury bested a field of 20 by shooting a 44. Taking second on a match of cards was Elliott Evans. Finishing third was Ryan Hilyard. Evans and Hilyard each shot 45.