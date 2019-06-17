Story Highlights Andrew Roberts is off to a fast start in the York County Junior Golf Association.

Roberts won the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division at the Bob Blecher Championship.

He also won the YCJGA's opening event at Bon Air Country Club.

Andrew Roberts is seen here teeing off on No. 10 on Monday at Briarwood East Golf Course. He won the York County Junior Golf Association Bob Blecher Boys' 15-18 Blue Division title. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF AXEL HARTMAN)

Andrew Roberts is off to a sizzling start on the York County Junior Golf Association Tour.

Roberts won the opening Boys' 15-18 Blue Division event of the season last Monday, June 10, at Bon Air Country Club near Glen Rock.

He followed that up with another victory on Monday, June 17, at Briarwood East Golf Club near West York. Roberts fired a 4-over-par 113 in the 27-hole Bob Blecher Championship, named after a former owner at Briarwood.

Roberts finished four shots ahead of Michael DeRose, while Spencer Beran was third at 117. Trevor Snyder and (118) and Owen Brown (121) rounded out the top five.

In the Boys' White Division, 13-year-old Caden Blanchette outlasted Maureese Jones in a two-hole playoff. Both players shot 81.Taking third was Patrick Reed. He shot 82.

In the Boys' 10-14 Green Division, 2018 YCJGA champion Colin Vineberg shot a 76 to take the title. Alex Beckley was second at 88, while Jesse Strine was third at 89.

In the Girls' Red Division, Taylor Hicks picked up her first win of the season by shooting an 86. Finishing second, six shots back, was Lillian McNally. Ellie Fritsch finished third at 96.

In the Nine-Hole Division, Elliott Evans shot a 4-over-par 39. Taking second at 44 was Adler Stine. Ryan Hilyard took third over Jacob Brent and Lydia Powers on a match of cards. They all shot 47.

Next week, the YCJGA Tour moves to Out Door Country Club for its Mid-Summer Classic, which is a double-point event.

In the first YCJGA event of the season at Bon Air, Roberts won the Boys' 15-18 Blue Division with a 6-over-par 77. Devin Peart was second at 78, while DeRose was third at 81.

Sean Colgan won the Boys' 15-18 White Division at 82, followed by Billy Lindoerfer at 84 and Jones at 87.

Athen Sachar won the Boys' 14-and-Under Division at 92, followed by Mason Tucker at 95.

Evans took the Nine-Hole Division at 46, while Vivienne Powers was second at 47 and Preston Goshorn was third at 48.

McNally won the Girls' Division at 102.

OTHER LOCAL GOLF NOTES

Bacon wins Briarwood West title: Red Lion’s Doug Bacon picked up his first Briarwood Golf Club title on Sunday by winning the West Course crown.

He finished with a two-day total of 3-over-par 143, besting defending West champion Shane Sykes and current East champion Bill Brenner by three shots.

Finishing fourth was Tyler Harman (149), while fifth went to Ted Koncsol (160). Brad Shaffer was sixth at 162 and Jeff Shank was seventh at 166.

Lee takes junior title at Hickory Valley: York's Julianne Lee won the Girls' 13-18 Division recently at the Precision Pro Golf Open at Hickory Valley Golf Club in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County.

Lee had rounds of 80 and 81 to finish with a 19-over-par 161 total for a one-shot triumph. The event was part of the Philadelphia Junior Tour, which is sponsored by the Philadelphia Section of the Professional Golfers Association.

York's Jun Lee finished seventh in the Boys' 16-18 Division with a 21-over 163 total on rounds of 79 and 84.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.