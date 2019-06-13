Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, June 13. Results and postponements will posted as they become available:
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
East Prospect at Conrads, 6 p.m.
Jacobus at Hallam, 6 p.m.
Stewartstown at York Township, 6 p.m.
Felton at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pleasureville at Manchester, 6 p.m. PPD.
Dillsburg at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m. PPD.
Jefferson at Vikings, 6 p.m. PPD.
Stoverstown at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Shiloh at Spring Grove, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
York at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
PIAA Class 5-A Championship Game
Red Land vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Penn State, 7 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14
ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
DIRT-TRACK RACING
USAC Eastern Storm at BAPS Motor Speedway. Canceled.
