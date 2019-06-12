Story Highlights The Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic is set for Monday.

The 31st annual tournament will be held at Out Door Country Club.

The event has a distinct Penn State flavor, featuring many ex-Nittany Lion stars.

Buy Photo Blair Thomas, a former standout running back at Penn State, tees off during the Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic at Out Door Country Club on Monday, June 18, 2018. Thomas will return for the 31st annual event on Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

One of York County’s annual rites of summer is set for Monday afternoon.

The Eddie Khayat and George Tarasovic Celebrity Golf Classic will be held at Out Door Country Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The 31st annual event benefits York County Special Olympics.

Khayat and Tarasovic are the tournament founders and former NFL players. Over the years, the event has raised in the neighborhood of $800,000.

This year’s event will feature a distinct Penn State flavor.

Among the more well-known former Nittany Lions who have committed to the event are: defensive lineman Bruce Clark, running back Blair Thomas, running back Lydell Mitchell, linebacker Ralph Baker, defensive lineman Deion Barnes, wideout Scott Fitzkee (a Red Lion High School graduate), running back Tony Hunt and lineman Glenn Ressler. Mitchell and Ressler are College Football Hall of Fame members. Many of those Nittany Lions went on to enjoy standout NFL careers.

Other former NFL players in the field are very familiar names to local NFL fans. They include running back Joe Washington, wideout Gary Clark and linebacker Ravin Caldwell of the Washington Redskins; running back Sam Havrilak and defensive back Bruce Laird of the Baltimore Colts; and defensive lineman Ron Johnson (a York Catholic High graduate) and defensive back John Booty of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Current Baltimore Ravens defensive back Maurice Canady is also expected to play.

In addition, Keith Urgo, Penn State’s associate head basketball coach, is in the field, as are former Baltimore Orioles Dave Johnson and Joe Orsulak.

Ex-NBA player Barney Cable and longtime Franklin and Marshall basketball coach Glenn Robinson are also expected to tee it up Monday.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.