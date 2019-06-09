. (Photo: .)

Royal Manchester's Jeff Gingerich shot a 1-under-par 71 on Sunday to win the York County Senior Amateur Golf Championship at Honey Run Golf Course.

Gingerich finished two shots ahead of Regents' Glen's Chris Mescan in the York County Amateur Golf Association event for players who are 50 years old and older.

Another Royal Manchester golfer, Bob Ruby, was alone in third at 74.

Regents' Glen's Steve Gekas and Royal Manchester's Don Dimoff tied for fourth at 75.

Briarwood's Bill Brenner and Country Club of York's Jeff Poet tied for sixth at 76.

There was a four-way tie for eighth at 77 that included Cool Creek's John Lowder, Royal Machester's Todd Waltemyer, Briarwood's Ed Malehorn and Royal Manchester's Matthew Smith.

Gingerich also won the net division at 69, followed by Smith at 71. There was a three-way tie for third in the net division at 72 that included Waltemyer, Regents' Glen's Hector Surita and Cool Creek's John Uffelman.

Briarwood's Wayne Jacobs won the Super Senior title over Honey Run's Dale Bievenour in a two-hole playoff. Both Jacobs and Bievenour shot 81s. The Super Senior division was for players 65 years old and older.