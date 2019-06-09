Following are the final 2019 York-Adams League spring sports standings.
FINAL 2019 YORK-ADAMS STANDINGS
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
x-S. West.
6
0
0
D-town
5
1
0
R. Lion
4
2
0
Central
3
3
0
S. Grove
1
5
0
York
1
5
0
N-east.
1
5
0
Div. II
Division
x-New Ox.
7
0
0
Y. Sub.
6
1
0
Susky
5
2
0
W. York
3
4
0
Dover
3
4
0
Eastern
2
5
0
K.-Dale
1
6
0
Gbg.
1
6
0
Div. III
Division
x-Berm.
6
0
0
Y. Tech
5
1
0
Fairfield
4
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
L-town
2
4
0
Hanover
1
5
0
Delone
0
6
0
x-won division.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
x-S. West.
6
0
0
S. Grove
5
1
0
R. Lion
4
2
0
D-town
3
3
0
Central
2
4
0
N-east.
1
5
0
York
0
6
0
Div. II
Division
x-Gbg.
7
0
0
Susky
6
1
0
Dover
5
2
0
Y. Sub.
4
3
0
New Ox.
3
4
0
Eastern
2
5
0
W. York
1
6
0
K.-Dale
0
7
0
Div. III
Division
x-Delone
6
0
0
Berm.
5
1
0
Fairfield
4
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
Y. Tech
2
4
0
L-town
1
5
0
Hanover
0
6
0
x-won division.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Y. Cath.
13
0
18
3
y-Cent.
11
2
15
3
R. Lion
10
3
14
5
S. West.
10
3
13
4
Susky
10
3
13
6
Y. Sub.
8
5
9
8
D-town
6
7
7
7
Eastern
5
8
10
9
New Ox.
5
8
8
10
W. York
5
8
7
10
S. Grove
4
9
6
11
Delone
3
10
4
10
K.-Dale
1
12
1
15
Dover
0
13
2
13
x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Y. Cath.
12
0
23
2
y-K.-Dale
11
1
18
6
Central
10
2
14
5
Susky
9
3
11
7
New Ox.
8
4
13
5
S. West.
7
5
11
6
Eastern
6
6
9
7
Dover
5
7
6
9
D-town
4
8
5
10
W. York
2
10
4
11
Y. Sub.
2
10
4
11
R. Lion
2
10
2
15
S. Grove
0
12
4
14
x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.
YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-S. Grove
14
1
19
3
N-east.
11
4
14
6
D-town
10
5
15
8
Central
9
6
12
10
S. West.
6
9
9
11
R. Lion
5
10
6
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-East.
9
5
14
8
New Ox.
8
6
12
8
Susky
5
9
6
12
Dover
4
10
4
13
Y. Sub.
0
14
1
18
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-L-town
14
2
16
6
K.-Dale
11
4
15
6
Berm.
10
6
13
7
W. York
9
7
13
9
Gbg.
6
10
7
12
York
0
15
0
17
Div. IV
Division
Overall
xy-Del.
14
2
20
5
Fairfield
13
3
15
5
Y. Cath.
8
8
9
10
Big.
4
12
4
16
Hanover
4
12
4
16
Y. Tech
2
14
4
15
x-won division title. y-won league playoff title.
YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
xy-Dt.
14
1
19
3
R. Lion
11
4
14
6
N-east.
7
8
9
11
S. West.
6
9
9
11
S. Grove
5
10
6
13
Central
4
11
5
15
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Gbg.
13
1
21
5
Dover
8
6
11
10
Susky
6
8
8
11
New Ox.
5
9
10
10
Y. Sub.
1
13
3
16
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-W. Yrk
12
4
13
8
K-Dale
11
5
15
9
Eastern
10
6
13
8
Berm.
10
6
11
10
L-town
9
7
10
8
York
2
14
3
17
Div. IV
Division
Overall
x-Big.
13
3
16
8
Y. Cath.
12
4
13
7
Delone
7
9
8
11
Y. Tech
6
10
6
13
Fairfield
5
11
6
12
Hanover
0
16
0
20
x-won division title. y-won league playoff title.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
8
0
18
2
N-east.
7
1
15
3
Y. Sub.
6
2
10
3
New Ox.
5
3
12
4
R. Lion
4
4
6
7
Central
3
5
4
7
S. West.
2
6
2
7
S. Grove
1
7
4
9
Dover
0
8
1
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-W. Yrk
8
0
10
4
Delone
7
1
10
3
Gbg.
6
2
9
3
Berm.
5
3
7
7
Susky
4
4
6
9
Big.
3
5
5
9
L-town
2
6
4
8
Hanover
1
7
1
12
Y. Cath.
0
8
0
10
x-won division title.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
xy-NE
11
0
19
3
Central
10
1
19
3
Y. Sub.
9
2
17
5
R. Lion
8
3
9
6
D-town
7
4
9
7
New Ox.
6
5
8
7
W. York
5
6
10
10
Susky
4
7
4
9
S. Grove
3
8
6
11
K.-Dale
2
9
2
9
Dover
1
10
3
11
Eastern York
0
11
0
13
x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title
