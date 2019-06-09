LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the final 2019 York-Adams League spring sports standings.

FINAL 2019 YORK-ADAMS STANDINGS

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-S. West.

6

0

0

D-town

5

1

0

R. Lion

4

2

0

Central

3

3

0

S. Grove

1

5

0

York

1

5

0

N-east.

1

5

0

Div. II

Division

 

x-New Ox.

7

0

0

Y. Sub.

6

1

0

Susky

5

2

0

W. York

3

4

0

Dover

3

4

0

Eastern

2

5

0

K.-Dale

1

6

0

Gbg.

1

6

0

Div. III

Division

 

x-Berm.

6

0

0

Y. Tech

5

1

0

Fairfield

4

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

L-town

2

4

0

Hanover

1

5

0

Delone

0

6

0

x-won division.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-S. West.

6

0

0

S. Grove

5

1

0

R. Lion

4

2

0

D-town

3

3

0

Central

2

4

0

N-east.

1

5

0

York

0

6

0

Div. II

Division

 

x-Gbg.

7

0

0

Susky

6

1

0

Dover

5

2

0

Y. Sub.

4

3

0

New Ox.

3

4

0

Eastern

2

5

0

W. York

1

6

0

K.-Dale

0

7

0

Div. III

Division

 

x-Delone

6

0

0

Berm.

5

1

0

Fairfield

4

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

Y. Tech

2

4

0

L-town

1

5

0

Hanover

0

6

0

x-won division.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

13

0

18

3

y-Cent.

11

2

15

3

R. Lion

10

3

14

5

S. West.

10

3

13

4

Susky

10

3

13

6

Y. Sub.

8

5

9

8

D-town

6

7

7

7

Eastern

5

8

10

9

New Ox.

5

8

8

10

W. York

5

8

7

10

S. Grove

4

9

6

11

Delone

3

10

4

10

K.-Dale

1

12

1

15

Dover

0

13

2

13

x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

12

0

23

2

y-K.-Dale

11

1

18

6

Central

10

2

14

5

Susky

9

3

11

7

New Ox.

8

4

13

5

S. West.

7

5

11

6

Eastern

6

6

9

7

Dover

5

7

6

9

D-town

4

8

5

10

W. York

2

10

4

11

Y. Sub.

2

10

4

11

R. Lion

2

10

2

15

S. Grove

0

12

4

14

x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-S. Grove

14

1

19

3

N-east.

11

4

14

6

D-town

10

5

15

8

Central

9

6

12

10

S. West.

6

9

9

11

R. Lion

5

10

6

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-East.

9

5

14

8

New Ox.

8

6

12

8

Susky

5

9

6

12

Dover

4

10

4

13

Y. Sub.

0

14

1

18

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-L-town

14

2

16

6

K.-Dale

11

4

15

6

Berm.

10

6

13

7

W. York

9

7

13

9

Gbg.

6

10

7

12

York

0

15

0

17

Div. IV

Division

Overall

xy-Del.

14

2

20

5

Fairfield

13

3

15

5

Y. Cath.

8

8

9

10

Big.

4

12

4

16

Hanover

4

12

4

16

Y. Tech

2

14

4

15

x-won division title. y-won league playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

xy-Dt.

14

1

19

3

R. Lion

11

4

14

6

N-east.

7

8

9

11

S. West.

6

9

9

11

S. Grove

5

10

6

13

Central

4

11

5

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-Gbg.

13

1

21

5

Dover

8

6

11

10

Susky

6

8

8

11

New Ox.

5

9

10

10

Y. Sub.

1

13

3

16

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

12

4

13

8

K-Dale

11

5

15

9

Eastern

10

6

13

8

Berm.

10

6

11

10

L-town

9

7

10

8

York

2

14

3

17

Div. IV

Division

Overall

x-Big.

13

3

16

8

Y. Cath.

12

4

13

7

Delone

7

9

8

11

Y. Tech

6

10

6

13

Fairfield

5

11

6

12

Hanover

0

16

0

20

x-won division title. y-won league playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

8

0

18

2

N-east.

7

1

15

3

Y. Sub.

6

2

10

3

New Ox.

5

3

12

4

R. Lion

4

4

6

7

Central

3

5

4

7

S. West.

2

6

2

7

S. Grove

1

7

4

9

Dover

0

8

1

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

8

0

10

4

Delone

7

1

10

3

Gbg.

6

2

9

3

Berm.

5

3

7

7

Susky

4

4

6

9

Big.

3

5

5

9

L-town

2

6

4

8

Hanover

1

7

1

12

Y. Cath.

0

8

0

10

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

xy-NE

11

0

19

3

Central

10

1

19

3

Y. Sub.

9

2

17

5

R. Lion

8

3

9

6

D-town

7

4

9

7

New Ox.

6

5

8

7

W. York

5

6

10

10

Susky

4

7

4

9

S. Grove

3

8

6

11

K.-Dale

2

9

2

9

Dover

1

10

3

11

Eastern York

0

11

0

13

x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title

