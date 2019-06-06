Share This Story!
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, June 6
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Thursday, June 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 12:06 p.m. ET June 6, 2019
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
East Prospect at Felton, 6 p.m.
Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.
Stewartstown at Jacobus, 6 p.m.
Windsor at York Township, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dillsburg at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Quarterfinal
Delone Catholic vs. Bloomsburg at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.
