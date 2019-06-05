. (Photo: .)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, June 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Spring Grove 6, Hanover 1, F

New Oxford 6, Southwest York 1, F

Glen Rock 2, Northeastern 1, F

Pleasureville 4, York 4, F-8

Gettysburg at Dover (North Salem Elementary), 6 p.m.

Bermudian at Shiloh, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown (Shryock Field), 6 p.m. PPD.