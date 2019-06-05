Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, June 5
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, June 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
York-Adams sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, June 5
STAFF REPORT
Published 7:47 p.m. ET June 5, 2019 | Updated 8:36 p.m. ET June 5, 2019
Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Wednesday, June 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Spring Grove 6, Hanover 1, F
New Oxford 6, Southwest York 1, F
Glen Rock 2, Northeastern 1, F
Pleasureville 4, York 4, F-8
Gettysburg at Dover (North Salem Elementary), 6 p.m.
Bermudian at Shiloh, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown (Shryock Field), 6 p.m. PPD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.