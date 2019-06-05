Spring Grove High School graduate Hali Flickinger is pictured here in a file photo. (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

With just more than a year to go before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Hali Flickinger is showing world-class form.

Saturday, the Spring Grove High School graduate won the 200-meter butterfly at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis in 2 minutes, 6.40 seconds. That was the fastest time in the world for 2019.

In the race, Flickinger beat Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú, a three-time Olympic champion.

It is the fastest time that Flickinger has ever posted in-season. After the race, she said she had never even broken 2:08 in-season before 2019. She is just ahead of Hosszu in the world rankings for 2019

The former York YMCA standout finished seventh in the 200 fly at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio in 2:07.71.

Flickinger, a former standout for the University of Georgia who now swims out of the Athens Bulldogs Swim Club, is coming off a strong 2018 season. At the 2018 U.S. National Championships, Flickinger won the 200 fly at the Phillips 66 National Championships with a U.S. Open record time of 2:05.87 in the prelims and a finals mark of 2:06.14.

At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, she won the 200 fly in 2:07.35.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.