Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, June 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal
Northeastern vs. Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal
York Suburban vs. Manheim Central at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal
Springfield-Delco 11, York Catholic 10, F
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Windsor at Hallam (completion of suspended game first), 5:45 p.m.
Conrads at Jacobus, 6 p.m.
Felton at York Township, 6 p.m.
Stewartstown at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL
Dillsburg at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Pleasureville at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Mount Wolf at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Southwestern at Hanover (Diller Field), 6 p.m.
