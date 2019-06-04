Buy Photo Braden Richard of Central York blasts the ball past York Suburban blockers John Doll (22) and Declan Ridings (26) during the York-Adams League boys' volleyball semifinal game, Monday, May 13, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, June 4. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 3-A Semifinal

Northeastern vs. Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal

York Suburban vs. Manheim Central at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2-A Semifinal

Springfield-Delco 11, York Catholic 10, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Windsor at Hallam (completion of suspended game first), 5:45 p.m.

Conrads at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

Felton at York Township, 6 p.m.

Stewartstown at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE BASEBALL

Dillsburg at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Pleasureville at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Southwestern at Hanover (Diller Field), 6 p.m.