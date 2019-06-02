Story Highlights Spring Grove's Karl Frisk shot a 5-under 67 at Out Door Country Club on Sunday.

Frisk rolled to a seven-shot win in the Philadelphia Junior Tour event.

Frisk had eight birdies on the day, including three birdies on his first four holes.

Buy Photo Karl Frisk, seen here in a file photo, had eight birdies on Sunday en route to a 5-under-par 67 at Out Door Country Club. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk went on a birdie binge on Sunday.

Frisk collected eight birdies in 18 holes en route to a 5-under-par 67 when the Philadelphia Junior Tour held its Central Counties Junior Championship at Out Door Country Club in Manchester Township.

Sixty-one players competed in the tour's first major championship of the season on the 6,460-yard par-72 layout. The tour is operated by the Philadelphia Section of the Professional Golfers Association of America.

Frisk cruised to a seven-shot triumph in the Boys' 16-18 Division. Frisk started off hot with birdies on three out of his first four holes.

Royersford's Luke Watson was a distant second at 74. Tying for third was Willow Street's Logan Hess and Plymouth Meeting's Dylan Gooneratne at 76.

Two York golfers placed in the top 10 of the Boys' 16-18 Division. Jun Lee was fifth at 77 and Matthew Weaver was ninth at 79.

In the Boys' 13-15 Division, Westtown's Eric Miller took first at 73. Tying for second at 75 were York's Bobby Nicholson and East Petersburg's Sawyer Marten. Nicholson started off quickly with two birdies on his first three holes. Nicholson had three total birdies.

Two other York County golfers earned top-10 finishes in the Boys' 13-15 Division. Manchester's Caden Blanchette was fifth at 80, while Dover's Trevor Snyder was sixth at 81.

Newtown Square's Lauren Jones took first in the Girls' 16-18 Division at 81.

In the Girls' 13-15 Division, Mechanicsburg's Emily McAninch was first at 84. Dallastown's Taylor Hicks was third at 80 and York's Makensy Knaub was fifth at 94.

In the Boys' 12-and-Under Division, Thorndale's Carson Holmes was first at 41 over nine holes. York's Mason Tucker was second at 42. York's Lawson Leeper was fourth at 44, while York's Dallas Inch was tied for sixth at 46.

Ace at Briarwood: Mike Hinchcliff had a hole-in-one recently at Briarwood East Golf Course.

Hinchcliffe used a 7-iron to ace the 168-yard eighth hole. It was witnessed by Skip Martin, Brian Ruth and Scott Kramer.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.