Following is schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 30. Scores will be posted as they become available. Check back for updates.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Final
Gettysburg vs. Cedar Cliff at PeoplesBank Park, York, 4:30 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Third-Place Game
Kennard-Dale vs. Octorara at War Memorial Stadium in Ephrata, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game
Dallastown vs. Chambersburg at Hershey High School, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Eastern York 3, Northern Lebanon 0, F
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Jacobus at Conrads, 6 p.m. PPD.
York Township at Felton, 6 p.m.
Windsor at Hallam, 6 p.m.
East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m. PPD.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Pleasureville at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Glen Rock at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Mount Wolf at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Stoverstown, 6 p.m. PPD. until Thursday, June 6.
AMERICA LEGION BASEBALL
Southwestern at Bermudian, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
