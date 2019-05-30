Buy Photo Eastern York's Katie Lehman connects with a two RBI single against Susquehannock in the fifth inning, Monday, May 6, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 30. Scores will be posted as they become available. Check back for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Final

Gettysburg vs. Cedar Cliff at PeoplesBank Park, York, 4:30 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Third-Place Game

Kennard-Dale vs. Octorara at War Memorial Stadium in Ephrata, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Third-Place Game

Dallastown vs. Chambersburg at Hershey High School, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Eastern York 3, Northern Lebanon 0, F

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Jacobus at Conrads, 6 p.m. PPD.

York Township at Felton, 6 p.m.

Windsor at Hallam, 6 p.m.

East Prospect at Stewartstown, 6 p.m. PPD.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Pleasureville at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Glen Rock at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Mount Wolf at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Stoverstown, 6 p.m. PPD. until Thursday, June 6.

AMERICA LEGION BASEBALL

Southwestern at Bermudian, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.