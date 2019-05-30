Pictured from left are Travis Sparks, Jen Sparks, Judy Elicker, Ally Sipe and Max Minnich. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

The Michael Elicker Memorial Bowling Scholarships were presented recently to Ally Sipe and Max Minnich at the 37th awards dinner of the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress.

The junior bowlers were recognized for their dedication to the sport.

On hand for the presentation were were Travis and Jen Sparks, the founders of the scholarships, and Judy Elicker.