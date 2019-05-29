bowling logo (Photo: pexels.com)

York area bowlers fared well in the Pennsylvania State Pepsi Youth Bowling Championships held recently in Beaver Falls.

Madison Brenneman turned in the top performance, placing seventh in the girls' under-15 division.

Cole Kurtz finished 10th in the boys' under-10 division. In the boys' under-12 division, Connor Ebbert placed 12th, Evan Plessinger was 16th, Blayze Denny was 19th and Brayden McFarland was 20th.

Jon Fillmore and Thomas Barr finished 31st and 34th, respectively, in the boys' under-15 division. In the boys' under-20 competition, Bret Zirkle garnered eighth place, while Matthew Forry took 17th place.

Lexie Kile captured 11th place in the girls' under-20 competition.