Buy Photo Dallastown catcher Allison Hoffman takes a late throw as Eastern York's Katie Lehman scores during softball action at Eastern Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 23. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Red Lion at Waynesboro, 2 p.m.

Class 5-A Quarterfinals

Manheim Central at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Eastern York at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Kennard-Dale at Donegal, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Class 3-A Semifinals

Annville-Cleona vs. Biglerville at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

District 3 Tournament

Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Penn Manor at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Central York at Warwick, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

Northern Lebanon 7, West York 3, F

Eastern York at Bishop McDevitt, 1 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3-A Semifinals

Oley Valley at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m. PPD. until 4 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Kutztown at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A Semifinals

Susquenita at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 2-A Third-Place Game

York Catholic vs. Trinity at Central York, 2 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Felton at East Prospect, 6 p.m.

Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.

Stewartstown at Jacobus, 6 p.m.

York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Jefferson at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Pleasureville at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.

Vikings at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.