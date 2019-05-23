Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Thursday, May 23. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A Quarterfinals
Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Red Lion at Waynesboro, 2 p.m.
Class 5-A Quarterfinals
Manheim Central at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Eastern York at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Kennard-Dale at Donegal, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Class 3-A Semifinals
Annville-Cleona vs. Biglerville at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
District 3 Tournament
Class 6-A Quarterfinals
Penn Manor at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Central York at Warwick, 4:30 p.m. PPD. until 7 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Class 4-A Quarterfinals
Northern Lebanon 7, West York 3, F
Eastern York at Bishop McDevitt, 1 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at James Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3-A Semifinals
Oley Valley at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m. PPD. until 4 p.m. Friday, May 24.
Kutztown at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-A Semifinals
Susquenita at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 2-A Third-Place Game
York Catholic vs. Trinity at Central York, 2 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE
Felton at East Prospect, 6 p.m.
Conrads at Hallam, 6 p.m.
Stewartstown at Jacobus, 6 p.m.
York Township at Windsor, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Jefferson at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Pleasureville at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
Vikings at Mount Wolf, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
