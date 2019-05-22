. (Photo: .)

Regents’ Glen Country Club is the 2019 York County Amateur Golf Association Interclub champion.

Regents’ Glen captured the title over the weekend at Range End Golf Club near Dillsburg, winning by a shot over South Hills Golf Club.

It was an 18-hole stroke play event featuring six players from each participating YCAGA member club. Each team counted its four best individual scores, plus the better ball score of the six individual team members.

Regents’ Glen finished with a 366 total, while South Hills came in at 367. Grandview was third at 370, followed a three-way tie for fourth among Bon Air, Cool Creek and Royal Manchester at 371. Only five shots separated the top first six teams.

Bon Air had the top six-man better-ball score at 61.

South Hills’ Ross Hockenberry had the low individual score at 1-over-par 72, followed by T.J. Ostrom and Honey Run’s Brett Berkheimer at 73. Ostrom participated as a member of the YCAGA Players Club.

Better Ball: Earlier in May, the YCAGA held its Spring Better Ball event at Hanover Country Club near Abbottstown.

Conestoga’s John Weber and Moselem Springs’ Stuart Carrihill won the event with a 66.

Bob Ruby and Don Dimoff of Royal Manchester were second at 67, while Chris Mescan and Jason Metzger of Honey Run were third at 69.

Cool Creek’s John Stacey and Todd Marshlick took the net crown at 62.

The next event on the YCAGA calendar is the York County Senior and Super Senior Championship at Honey Run on Sunday, June 9.

Grandview aces: Tom Wolf Jr. recorded his first hole-in-one recently at Grandview Golf Club. He aced the 187-yard, par-3, 11th hole, using a 3-hybrid. It was witnessed by Steve Chronister.

Also at Grandview, Tom Althoff recorded his first hole-in-one on the 125-yard 10th hole with a 9-iron. His playing partners included John Ferree, Steve Fahs and Dick Saylor.

