Buy Photo Kennard-Dale celebrates an 11-10 win over York Catholic during girls' lacrosse championship action at Eastern York Senior High School in Wrightsville, Friday, May 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, May 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

District 3 Tournament

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Exeter Township 20, South Western 5, F

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

York Catholic 19, Lancaster Country Day 6, F

Kennard-Dale 20, Twin Valley 8, F

Cocalico 16, Susquehannock 10, F

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Dallastown 12, West York 0, F

Gettysburg 10, Biglerville 0, F-5

Other Games

Cumberland Valley 4, Red Lion 2, F

Northern York 4, York Suburban 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

Spring Grove 9, Littlestown 0, F

Delone Catholic 4, Eastern York 3, F

Other Game

Red Lion 5, Northeastern 4, F

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

NCAA Division III Quarterfinals

Cabrini 11, York 10, F-OT

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.