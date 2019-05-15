Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, May 15. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
District 3 Tournament
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Exeter Township 20, South Western 5, F
Class 2-A Quarterfinals
York Catholic 19, Lancaster Country Day 6, F
Kennard-Dale 20, Twin Valley 8, F
Cocalico 16, Susquehannock 10, F
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Dallastown 12, West York 0, F
Gettysburg 10, Biglerville 0, F-5
Other Games
Cumberland Valley 4, Red Lion 2, F
Northern York 4, York Suburban 0, F
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
Spring Grove 9, Littlestown 0, F
Delone Catholic 4, Eastern York 3, F
Other Game
Red Lion 5, Northeastern 4, F
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
NCAA Division III Quarterfinals
Cabrini 11, York 10, F-OT
SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL
Vikings at Glen Rock, 6 p.m.
