Two men with deep area football roots will soon be inducted into the South Central Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Longtime local high school coach George Shue and veteran National Football League assistant Pat Flaherty will be part of a five-man 2019 induction class on Saturday, June 1.

George Shue (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH CENTRAL CHAPTER PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME)

George Shue: Shue is likely best known for his head-coaching stints at Littlestown and Red Lion high schools, compiling an overall record of 226-98-5, including a 188-75-5 mark at Littlestown from 1971 through 1994. Shue had three unbeaten teams, won seven Blue Mountain League championships and captured two District 3 crowns with the Thunderbolts.

He was Red Lion's head coach from from 1998 through 2004, going 38-23-0. The Lions won York-Adams Division I titles in 1998 and 2003.

Shue captured multiple coach-of-the-year honors at both Littlestown and Red Lion.

Shue was a football captain at South Western High School and also competed in track and field. He then was a defensive back at Mansfield State College. Shue also served as a head track and field coach in high school for 24 seasons.

After retiring as a coach, Shue became executive director of the York-Adams League from 2010 through 2015. He was also executive director of the Pennsylvania High School Football Coaches Association and on the board of directors for the Big 33 Classic.

This will be the third hall-of-fame honor for Shue, who was previously inducted into the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Adams County Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

Pat Flaherty (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI DOLPHINS)

Pat Flaherty: Flaherty enjoyed a standout playing career at both Delone Catholic High School and East Stroudsburg State College.

He was a stellar lineman at Delone, playing on Squires' teams that went a combined 19-1 in his junior and senior seasons in 1972 and 1973.

At East Stroudsburg, he earned NCAA Little All-America first-team honors as a center. He led the Warriors to two straight undefeated seasons in 1975 and 1976.

Flaherty started his coaching career back at his high school alma mater, before landing college gigs at East Stroudsburg and Penn State. Since then, he's had numerous coaching jobs at major colleges and in the NFL.

Currently, he's the offensive line coach with the Miami Dolphins. He's likely best known for his stint as the offensive line coach with the New York Giants from 2004 through 2015. The Giants won two Super Bowl championships (2007 and 2011) while he was on the staff.

Flaherty previously was inducted into the Adams County Sports Hall of Fame and the East Stroudsburg Athletic Hall of Fame.

Flaherty annually hosts a summer football camp at Delone and is connected to the Gastley Memorial Scholarship Fund. John Gastley was Flaherty's head coach at Delone.

Other inductees: The other 2019 inductees are James Kornish II, Joseph Allen Snyder and Harold Swidler.

Kornish was a standout swimmer at Carlisle High School and Harvard. He was a two-time PIAA state champ in the 100 backstroke in 1982-1983 and was also a two-time YMCA national champion. In college, he was an All-American.

Snyder, who graduated from Selinsgrove High School and Susquehanna University, was the chair umpire for nine Grand Slam tennis finals. In 1993, he became director of the U.S. Open. He was inducted into the Tennis Officials Middle States Hall of Fame in 2005.

Swidler graduated from William Penn High School in Harrisburg in 1953, where he was a standout distance runner. He won both District 3 and state titles during his junior and senior years. He was a member of the 1956 New York University cross country team that was third in the NCAA Championships.

The ceremony: The South Central Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Premier Events, 429 E. Orange St., Shippensburg. There is a 6 p.m. reception and a 7 p.m. dinner.

For reservation, ticket and program ad information, contact Marianne (Mimi) Eavenson at (717) 249-8642 or at mdeavenson@gmail.com, or Steve Oldt at steve.oldt@shippensburgtownship.com or at (717) 261-6464.

Tickets are still available for a cost of $20. Reservations are requested by May 29.

