Following are the York-Adams League spring sports standings through events of Sunday, May 12.

YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

14

1

17

2

R. Lion

11

4

14

4

N-east.

7

8

9

11

S. West.

6

9

9

11

S. Grove

5

10

6

13

Central

4

11

5

15

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-Gbg.

13

1

17

2

Dover

8

6

11

8

Susky

6

8

8

11

New Ox.

5

9

10

10

Y. Sub.

1

13

3

15

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

12

4

13

7

K.-Dale

11

5

12

7

Eastern

10

6

12

7

Berm.

10

6

11

9

L-town

9

7

10

8

York

2

14

3

17

Div. IV

Division

Overall

x-Big.

13

3

15

5

Y. Cath.

12

4

12

6

Delone

7

9

8

11

Y. Tech

6

10

6

13

Fairfield

5

11

6

12

Hanover

0

16

0

20

x-won division title

YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-S. Grv

14

1

18

1

N-east.

11

3

14

3

D-town

10

5

14

6

Central

9

6

11

9

S. West.

6

9

9

11

R. Lion

4

10

5

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-East.

9

5

11

6

New Ox.

8

6

12

8

Susky

5

9

6

12

Dover

4

10

4

13

Y. Sub.

0

14

1

18

Div. III

Division

Overall

x-L-town

14

2

16

4

K.-Dale

11

4

14

5

Berm.

10

6

13

6

W. York

9

7

12

8

Gbg.

6

10

7

12

York

0

15

0

17

Div. IV

Division

Overall

x-Delone

14

2

16

3

Fairfield

13

3

15

4

Y. Cath.

8

8

8

10

Big.

4

12

4

16

Hanover

4

12

4

16

Y. Tech

2

14

4

15

x-won division title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

13

0

17

1

y-Cent.

11

2

15

2

R. Lion

10

3

13

4

S. West.

10

3

12

3

Susky

10

3

12

5

Y. Sub.

8

5

9

7

D-town

6

7

7

7

Eastern

5

8

9

8

New Ox.

5

8

8

10

W. York

5

8

7

10

S. Grove

4

9

6

11

Delone

3

10

4

10

K--Dale

1

12

1

15

Dover

0

13

2

13

x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

12

0

17

1

y-K.-Dale

11

1

15

4

Central

10

2

14

4

Susky

9

3

10

6

New Ox.

8

4

13

4

S. West.

7

5

10

5

Eastern

6

6

9

6

Dover

5

7

6

9

D-town

4

8

5

10

W. York

2

10

4

11

Y. Sub.

2

10

4

11

R. Lion

2

10

2

15

S. Grove

0

12

4

14

x-won regular-season title. y-won playoff title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-N-east.

11

0

13

1

Central

10

1

11

1

Y. Sub.

9

2

12

2

R. Lion

8

3

9

4

D-town

7

4

9

6

New Ox.

6

5

8

7

W. York

5

6

10

9

Susky

4

7

4

9

S. Grove

3

8

6

11

K.-Dale

2

9

2

9

Dover

1

10

3

11

Eastern

0

11

0

13

x-won regular-season league title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

8

0

17

1

N-east.

7

1

15

3

Y. Sub.

6

2

10

3

New Ox.

5

3

12

4

R. Lion

4

4

6

7

Central

3

5

4

7

S. West.

2

6

2

7

S. Grove

1

7

4

9

Dover

0

8

1

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

8

0

10

4

Delone

7

1

10

3

Gbg.

6

2

9

3

Berm.

5

3

7

7

Susky

4

4

6

9

Big.

3

5

5

9

L-town

2

6

4

8

Hanover

1

7

1

12

Y. Cath.

0

8

0

10

x-won division title.

