Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college events for Wednesday, May 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m

South Western at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York-Adams League Tournament Semifinals

Central York vs. Susquehannock at South Western, 5:30 p.m.

York Catholic vs. Red Lion at Susquehannock, 5:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York-Adams League Tournament Semifinals

Kennard-Dale vs. Central York at South Western, 7 p.m.

York Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

NCAA Division III Tournament Second Round

Stockton at York, 4 p.m.