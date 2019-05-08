Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college events for Wednesday, May 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m
South Western at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kennard-Dale at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York High, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
York-Adams League Tournament Semifinals
Central York vs. Susquehannock at South Western, 5:30 p.m.
York Catholic vs. Red Lion at Susquehannock, 5:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Game
New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York-Adams League Tournament Semifinals
Kennard-Dale vs. Central York at South Western, 7 p.m.
York Catholic vs. Susquehannock at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Non-Tournament Game
Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
NCAA Division III Tournament Second Round
Stockton at York, 4 p.m.
