Story Highlights Both York College lacrosse teams have earned NCAA Division III berths.

The York women will face the Endicott-Misericordia winner on Sunday.

The York men will face the Stockton-Morrisville State winner on Wednesday.

Both York teams will play their openers at home on Kinsley Field.

Buy Photo York College's Hayley McCormick, front, works to get past Salisbury's Morgon Von Schmidt during women's lacrosse action at York College on Wednesday, April 17. York will begin its NCAA Division III journey at home on Sunday vs. either Endicott or Misericordia. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York College lacrosse teams will start their NCAA Division III journeys at home.

Both teams learned their NCAA bracket position on Sunday night.

The Capital Athletic Conference champion York women's team will make its eighth straight NCAA D-III appearance.

The Spartans earned their first automatic bid thanks to their conference championship, which came when they posted a 13-11 victory at Salisbury on Saturday.

The Spartans will host the opening weekend. Endicott and Misericordia face off on Saturday, May 11, with the winner advancing to face York in Sunday's game on May 12. Game times will be announced on Monday.

Endicott is the Commonwealth Coast Conference champion and Misericordia is the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division champion.

The Spartans enter the tournament at 15-5. They have won five straight, including a trio of games in the CAC playoffs. Endicott and Misericordia each enter the tournament at 14-5. The winner of Sunday's game advances to face the winner of the St. John Fisher pod on Saturday, May 18.

York is ranked No. 8 in the latest NCAA D-III rankings. Neither Endicott or Misericordia is ranked.

The Spartans went 7-5 vs. 10 NCAA D-III Tournament teams in 2019. York owns an 8-7 overall record in the NCAA D-III Tournament. They advanced to the national quarterfinals last year before falling the Middlebury, 11-10.

York men get at-large bid: The York men's lacrosse team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA D-III event.

The Spartans fell in Saturday's CAC playoff championship game to Salisbury. The CAC regular-season champion Spartans are the No. 2 seed in the South Region. Salisbury sits as the top seed in the South Region at the opposite end of the bracket.

The Spartans advanced to the Elite Eight last year before falling to top-ranked RIT on the road in Rochester.

The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in the latest NCAA D-III rankings, will face the winner of the Stockton/Morrisville State opening-round game that will be played at York's Kinsley Field at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 7. The winner of that game will play the Spartans at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Kinsley Field.

Neither Stockton nor Morrisville State is ranked. Stockton (17-2) won the Colonial State Athletic Conference title. Morrisville State (10-6) won the North Eastern Athletic Conference crown.

Brandon Childs (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

The Spartans are making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and their fourth straight. All five appearances have come during the tenure of head coach Brandon Childs. York enters the tournament at 17-2. The Spartans went 6-0 in CAC play to earn the regular-season crown for the second straight year.

The Spartans were a combined 7-2 in nine games vs. teams that made the NCAA D-III field..

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Speights, Reddinger, Schmidt named to All-PSAC lacrosse teams: Three former York-Adams League standouts were named to the All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women's lacrosse teams.

Susquehannock's Genevieve Speights, New Oxford's Braxtin Reddinger and South Western's Lauren Schmidt were honored.

Speights, a sophomore at Millersville, and Reddinger, a junior at Lock Haven, were second-team picks. Schmidt, a senior at Kutztown, was a third-team selection.

Speights scored 36 goals and had 11 assists for Millersville. The midfielder led the team in points (48) and draw controls (59).

Reddinger scored 32 goals and had 34 assists for Lock Haven. The midfielder led the team with 56 points and 93 draw controls.

Schmidt scored 35 goals and had 12 helpers for Kutztown. The midfielder eclipsed 100 career points, ground balls and draw controls during the season.

Doll receives academic awards: Dallastown graduate Caroline Doll, who is a sophomore on the Goucher College women's field hockey team, was awarded the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholar of Distinction Award.

She was also a Landmark Conference Academic Honor Roll award winner.

Doll started two games for the Gophers. She was a starter on the 2015 and 2016 Y-A League champion Wildcats.