Following are the updated York-Adams League spring sports standings through events of Sunday, May 5.
YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
12
1
15
2
R. Lion
9
4
10
4
N-east.
7
6
8
9
S. West.
5
9
7
11
S. Grove
4
9
5
12
Central
4
9
5
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Gbg.
11
1
14
2
Dover
7
6
10
8
Susky
6
7
7
9
New Ox.
4
8
8
9
Y. Sub.
1
11
3
11
Div. III
Division
Overall
W. York
11
3
12
5
K.-Dale
10
4
11
5
Eastern
9
5
11
5
L-town
8
6
9
6
Berm.
8
6
9
9
York
2
12
3
15
Div. IV
Division
Overall
y-Big.
12
2
14
4
Y. Cath.
10
4
10
6
Delone
6
6
8
8
Y. Tech
4
10
4
11
Fairfield
3
10
4
11
Hanover
0
14
0
17
x-won division. y-clinched tie for division
YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. Grove
12
1
15
1
N-east.
11
2
14
2
Central
9
4
11
7
D-town
8
5
12
6
S.West.
5
8
8
9
R. Lion
4
9
5
12
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-East.
8
4
10
4
New Ox.
6
6
9
8
Susky
5
8
5
10
Dover
3
10
3
12
Y. Sub.
0
12
1
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
y-L-town
12
2
12
4
Berm.
10
4
13
4
K.-Dale
9
4
11
5
W. York
8
6
11
7
Gbg.
6
10
6
11
York
0
13
0
14
Div. IV
Division
Overall
Fairfield
13
2
14
3
Delone
12
2
14
3
Y. Cath.
7
8
7
10
Hanover
3
11
3
15
Big.
3
12
3
13
Y. Tech
2
12
3
12
y-clinched tie for division title.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE
League
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Y. Cath.
13
0
16
0
Central
11
2
13
2
Susky
10
3
12
4
S. West.
10
3
12
3
R. Lion
10
3
12
3
Y. Sub.
8
5
9
7
D-town
6
7
7
7
Eastern
5
8
8
8
W. York
5
8
7
10
S. Grove
4
8
6
10
New. Ox.
4
8
6
9
Delone
3
10
4
10
K.-Dale
1
12
1
14
Dover
0
13
2
13
x-won regular-season league title.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE
League
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Y. Cath.
12
0
16
0
K.-Dale
11
1
13
4
Central
10
2
14
3
Susky
9
3
10
5
New Ox.
8
4
11
4
S. West.
7
5
10
5
Eastern
6
6
8
6
Dover
5
7
6
9
D-town
4
8
5
10
W. York
2
10
3
11
R. Lion
2
10
2
14
Y. Sub.
2
10
4
11
S. Grove
0
12
4
14
x-regular-season league title.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
N-east.
10
0
12
1
Central
10
0
11
0
Y. Sub.
8
2
10
2
R. Lion
7
3
8
4
D-town
6
4
8
5
New Ox.
6
4
8
6
W. York
5
5
9
8
S. Grove
3
7
5
10
Susky
3
7
3
9
K.-Dale
1
9
1
9
Dover
1
9
2
9
Eastern
0
10
0
12
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
x-S. West.
6
0
0
D-town
5
1
0
R. Lion
4
2
0
Central
3
3
0
S. Grove
1
5
0
York
1
5
0
N-east.
1
5
0
Div. II
Division
x-New Ox.
7
0
0
Y. Sub.
6
1
0
Susky.
5
2
0
W. York
3
4
0
Dover
3
4
0
Eastern
2
5
0
K.-Dale
1
6
0
Gbg.
.1
6
0
Div. III
Division
x-Berm.
6
0
0
Y. Tech
5
1
0
Fairfield
4
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
L-town
2
4
0
Hanover
1
5
0
Delone
0
6
0
x-won division title
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
x-S. West.
6
0
0
S. Grove
5
1
0
R. Lion
4
2
0
D-town
3
3
0
Central
2
4
0
N-east.
1
5
0
York
0
6
0
Div. II
Division
x-Gbg.
7
0
0
Susky
6
1
0
Dover
5
2
0
Y. Sub.
4
3
0
New Ox.
3
4
0
Eastern
2
5
0
W. York
1
6
0
K.-Dale
0
7
0
Div. III
Division
x-Delone
6
0
0
Berm.
5
1
0
Fairfield
4
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
Y. Tech
2
4
0
L-town
1
5
0
Hanover
0
6
0
x-won division title
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
8
0
15
0
N-east.
7
1
14
1
Y. Sub.
6
2
10
2
New Ox.
5
3
12
4
R. Lion
4
4
6
7
Central
3
5
4
7
S. West.
2
6
2
7
S. Grove
1
7
4
9
Dover
0
8
1
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-W. Yrk
8
0
10
4
Delone
7
1
10
3
Gbg.
6
2
9
3
Berm.
5
3
7
7
Susky
4
4
6
9
Big.
3
5
5
9
L-town
2
6
4
8
Hanover
1
7
1
12
Y. Cath.
0
8
0
10
x-won division title
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.