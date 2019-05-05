LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following are the updated York-Adams League spring sports standings through events of Sunday, May 5.

YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

12

1

15

2

R. Lion

9

4

10

4

N-east.

7

6

8

9

S. West.

5

9

7

11

S. Grove

4

9

5

12

Central

4

9

5

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-Gbg.

11

1

14

2

Dover

7

6

10

8

Susky

6

7

7

9

New Ox.

4

8

8

9

Y. Sub.

1

11

3

11

Div. III

Division

Overall

W. York

11

3

12

5

K.-Dale

10

4

11

5

Eastern

9

5

11

5

L-town

8

6

9

6

Berm.

8

6

9

9

York

2

12

3

15

Div. IV

Division

Overall

y-Big.

12

2

14

4

Y. Cath.

10

4

10

6

Delone

6

6

8

8

Y. Tech

4

10

4

11

Fairfield

3

10

4

11

Hanover

0

14

0

17

x-won division. y-clinched tie for division

YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

S. Grove

12

1

15

1

N-east.

11

2

14

2

Central

9

4

11

7

D-town

8

5

12

6

S.West.

5

8

8

9

R. Lion

4

9

5

12

Div. II

Division

Overall

y-East.

8

4

10

4

New Ox.

6

6

9

8

Susky

5

8

5

10

Dover

3

10

3

12

Y. Sub.

0

12

1

15

Div. III

Division

Overall

y-L-town

12

2

12

4

Berm.

10

4

13

4

K.-Dale

9

4

11

5

W. York

8

6

11

7

Gbg.

6

10

6

11

York

0

13

0

14

Div. IV

Division

Overall

Fairfield

13

2

14

3

Delone

12

2

14

3

Y. Cath.

7

8

7

10

Hanover

3

11

3

15

Big.

3

12

3

13

Y. Tech

2

12

3

12

y-clinched tie for division title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

13

0

16

0

Central

11

2

13

2

Susky

10

3

12

4

S. West.

10

3

12

3

R. Lion

10

3

12

3

Y. Sub.

8

5

9

7

D-town

6

7

7

7

Eastern

5

8

8

8

W. York

5

8

7

10

S. Grove

4

8

6

10

New. Ox.

4

8

6

9

Delone

3

10

4

10

K.-Dale

1

12

1

14

Dover

0

13

2

13

x-won regular-season league title.

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-Y. Cath.

12

0

16

0

K.-Dale

11

1

13

4

Central

10

2

14

3

Susky

9

3

10

5

New Ox.

8

4

11

4

S. West.

7

5

10

5

Eastern

6

6

8

6

Dover

5

7

6

9

D-town

4

8

5

10

W. York

2

10

3

11

R. Lion

2

10

2

14

Y. Sub.

2

10

4

11

S. Grove

0

12

4

14

x-regular-season league title.

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

N-east.

10

0

12

1

Central

10

0

11

0

Y. Sub.

8

2

10

2

R. Lion

7

3

8

4

D-town

6

4

8

5

New Ox.

6

4

8

6

W. York

5

5

9

8

S. Grove

3

7

5

10

Susky

3

7

3

9

K.-Dale

1

9

1

9

Dover

1

9

2

9

Eastern

0

10

0

12

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-S. West.

6

0

0

D-town

5

1

0

R. Lion

4

2

0

Central

3

3

0

S. Grove

1

5

0

York

1

5

0

N-east.

1

5

0

Div. II

Division

 

x-New Ox.

7

0

0

Y. Sub.

6

1

0

Susky.

5

2

0

W. York

3

4

0

Dover

3

4

0

Eastern

2

5

0

K.-Dale

1

6

0

Gbg.

.1

6

0

Div. III

Division

 

x-Berm.

6

0

0

Y. Tech

5

1

0

Fairfield

4

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

L-town

2

4

0

Hanover

1

5

0

Delone

0

6

0

x-won division title

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

x-S. West.

6

0

0

S. Grove

5

1

0

R. Lion

4

2

0

D-town

3

3

0

Central

2

4

0

N-east.

1

5

0

York

0

6

0

Div. II

Division

 

x-Gbg.

7

0

0

Susky

6

1

0

Dover

5

2

0

Y. Sub.

4

3

0

New Ox.

3

4

0

Eastern

2

5

0

W. York

1

6

0

K.-Dale

0

7

0

Div. III

Division

 

x-Delone

6

0

0

Berm.

5

1

0

Fairfield

4

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

Y. Tech

2

4

0

L-town

1

5

0

Hanover

0

6

0

x-won division title

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

8

0

15

0

N-east.

7

1

14

1

Y. Sub.

6

2

10

2

New Ox.

5

3

12

4

R. Lion

4

4

6

7

Central

3

5

4

7

S. West.

2

6

2

7

S. Grove

1

7

4

9

Dover

0

8

1

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

8

0

10

4

Delone

7

1

10

3

Gbg.

6

2

9

3

Berm.

5

3

7

7

Susky

4

4

6

9

Big.

3

5

5

9

L-town

2

6

4

8

Hanover

1

7

1

12

Y. Cath.

0

8

0

10

x-won division title

