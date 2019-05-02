Story Highlights Junior pitcher Ginger Lewis was a first-team selection.

Ginger Lewis (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK COLLEGE)

Three of York College's top softball players were named to the All-Capital Athletic Conference teams on Thursday.

Ginger Lewis, Alyssa Harhigh and Taylor Lindsay received all-conference accolades.

Lewis, a junior pitcher, was a first-team selection for the third straight season. Lewis had a 14-8 record and a 1.61 ERA in 139 1/3 innings. She led the CAC in strikeouts with 129. Lewis had 17 complete games and her 14 victories were second in the CAC.

Harhigh, a freshman shortstop, and Lindsay, a freshman designated hitter/pitcher, both received second-team honors.

Harhigh hit .343 with eight doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. Her home run and RBI totals both ranked second in the CAC.

Lindsay won four games in the circle and ended the season with a 2.98 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings. At the plate, Lindsay hit .357 with seven doubles, nine homers and 34 RBIs.