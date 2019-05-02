Story Highlights The York Revolution defeated New Britain 5-0 on Thursday.

Matthew Grimes (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF YORK REVOLUTION)

The York Revolution pitching staff flipped the script on Thursday.

The Revs' pitchers have struggled so far this season, allowing 46 runs in their first five games. Not surprisingly, York went 1-4 during that stretch.

Against visiting New Britain on Thursday, however, five York Revolution pitchers combined to shut out the Bees. Matthew Grimes, Ian Thomas, Robert Morey, Jose Ortega and Josh Judy allowed 11 hits and one walk in the Revs' 5-0 victory at PeoplesBank Park in front of an announced crowd of 3,025 fans.

Grimes (1-1) was the winning pitcher. He started and allowed seven hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Thomas, Morey, Ortega and Judy each threw an inning in relief, totaling four hits allowed, zero walks and four strikeouts.

The top three hitters in York's order accounted for four of the team's five RBIs. The Revs scored one in the first, three in the second and one in the third. J.P. Sportman led off for the Revs (now 2-4) and went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. Henry Castillo went 1 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two walks. Melky Mesa went 1 for 4 with two RBIs. The final RBI came off a Ryan Dent sacrifice fly in the third.

The victory gave York its first series win of the season after being swept by Long Island in the opening series at home.

The Revs play another three-game set against the Ducks this weekend on their first road trip of the season.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.